Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

F Aaron Gordon scored 14 points in the season opener, one of six players on the team with at least 12 points. Gordon had 11 points and six rebounds in the first two quarters.

C Nikola Vucevic had a double-double in the opener with 19 points and 13 rebounds. One of six players on the team with at least 12 points, Vucevic had nine points and eight rebounds by halftime.

G Evan Fournier scored 23 points, including seven in the last 2:28, to lead Orlando in its season-opening victory. Fournier hit a 3-pointer from 25 feet for the 108-103 lead. He hit a finger roll for a 112-107 advantage, then sealed the victory with a driving layup for a 114-107 lead with 30 seconds remaining. “It was time to make something happen,” Fournier said. “Coach called the play, and it was time to get things done.”