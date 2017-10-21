FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
October 22, 2017 / 3:18 AM / 3 days ago

Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Elfrid Payton left Friday’s game in the second half with a hamstring injury.

F Aaron Gordon (sore left ankle) participated in Orlando’s morning shoot-around Friday. Gordon also tested the ankle by jumping rope before the game.

C Nikola Vucevic had a career-high 41 points in Friday’s loss to Brooklyn. Vucevic surpassed his previous career high of 37 and also hit a career-high six 3-pointers -- three more than his previous career best. He added 12 rebounds and hit 17 of 22 shots but it was not enough for Orlando, which lost despite hitting 18 3-pointers. “I can’t imagine him having a better game than he did tonight,” Orlando coach Frank Vogel said of Vucevic. “His shot-making was ridiculous.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
