Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

F/G Terrence Ross will miss “a significant amount of time” after being diagnosed with a sprained MCL and a non-displaced fracture of his right tibial plateau, the Orlando Magic announced Thursday. Ross sustained the injury while attempting to challenge Russell Westbrook’s drive to the basket at 4:38 of the second quarter in Wednesday’s 121-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 26-year-old Ross was averaging 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists while playing in all 22 games this season for the Magic (9-13).