Orlando Magic - PlayerWatch

C Nikola Vucevic had 34 points to lead five players in double figures against New York. Vucevic had 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, when the Magic staved off a late Knicks rally. “I was just being aggressive whenever I got a good look at the basket,” Vucevic said.

F Evan Fournier was among five starters in double figures with 20 point. Orlando’s starting lineup accounted for 95 of the team’s 105 points against the Knicks.

G/F Jonathan Simmons scored 16 points in Sunday’s win over New York. One of five Orlando starters to score in double figures, Simmons also had a season-high seven rebounds.