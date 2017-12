G Aaron Gordon, the Magic’s leading scorer, was lost in the second half Friday night with a concussion stemming from a first-half collision with Nuggets G Gary Harris.

G/F Terrence Ross (right knee) missed his fifth consecutive game on Friday night.

G Arron Afflalo started for the first time this season on Friday night, replacing Evan Fournier (sprained right ankle), who is averaging 18.3 points per game. Fournier was injured late in Wednesday’s victory.