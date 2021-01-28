Kings earn win with high-powered offense at Magic

EditorsNote: Tweaked lede, other minor tweaks

Buddy Hield shot 7 of 12 from 3-point range en route to a game-high 29 points, and Sacramento held the host Orlando Magic to 41.7 percent shooting from the floor in the Kings’ 121-107 win Wednesday at Amway Arena.

The Kings went on a 10-0 run just before halftime to build a lead that never again dipped below double digits.

Sacramento pushed its advantage to as many as 22 points in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth. Orlando chipped away, cutting the deficit to 12 points with just under two minutes remaining and possession, but a De’Aaron Fox steal set up a Tyrese Haliburton dunk that effectively slammed the door on any Magic comeback hopes.

All five Kings starters scored in double figures, with Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes adding 21 and 20 points, respectively. Both shot 8 of 11 from the floor.

Holmes also grabbed 12 rebounds, matching Marvin Bagley III for team-high honors. Bagley scored 16 points, matching Fox’s scoring total.

All five Sacramento starters also finished with positive plus/minus ratings, ranging from Barnes’ plus-14 to Fox’s plus-19. None of the Magic’s starters ended on the positive side of the equation for the night.

Just two Orlando starters scored in double digits: Nikola Vucevic with 26 points and Evan Fournier with 25. Terrence Ross and Dwayne Bacon came off the bench to score 16 and 12 points, respectively, while Khem Birch added eight points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Despite bolstering the scoring effort off the bench, Ross and Bacon shot a combined 11 of 28. Sacramento held Aaron Gordon to 1-for-9 shooting for just three points, and rookie Cole Anthony -- who shot 10 of 13 from 3-point range in the Magic’s previous four games -- was held to 1-for-2 shooting from the outside and 2 of 9 overall.

With the win, Sacramento has its first winning streak since the first two games of the season. The Kings endured a four-game losing skid before beating the New York Knicks on Jan. 22, 103-94, and had lost six of their last seven.

--Field Level Media