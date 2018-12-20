Big first half, balanced scoring lead Spurs past Magic

EditorsNote: Changed ‘were’ to ‘was’ in 8th graf

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting in just three quarters of play, and the visiting San Antonio Spurs stayed hot from 3-point territory while posting an easy 129-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

The Spurs took some of their success from a 5-1 homestand to central Florida as they won away from San Antonio for the first time since Nov. 26 in Chicago and improved to 5-10 on the road. San Antonio has won two straight and six of seven.

The loss snapped the Magic’s two-game win streak and denied Orlando a season sweep of the Spurs. The Magic defeated San Antonio 117-110 in the Alamo City in November but were never close to pulling off that feat on Wednesday. The defeat also kept Orlando (14-16) from reaching the .500 mark.

Marco Belinelli scored 18 for San Antonio, while DeMar DeRozan and Bryn Forbes added 17 points each and Rudy Gay hit for 14 points for the Spurs. San Antonio, the league’s best 3-point shooting team, canned 12 of 19 (63.2 percent) from beyond the arc in the win and outshot the Magic 64.9 percent to 38.2 percent overall.

D.J. Augustin led the Magic with 17 points, with Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier scoring 12 each and Jonathan Isaac adding 10 points for Orlando.

San Antonio took command in the game’s early minutes and never looked back, building a 31-24 lead after one quarter. The Spurs all but put the game on ice by outscoring Orlando 35-20 in the second period and taking a 22-point lead, at 66-44, into intermission.

Forbes led the Spurs in the half with 15 points, with Aldridge and Belinelli adding 10 each as San Antonio went 10 of 15 from beyond the arc over the first 24 minutes.

Augustin paced the Magic with 14 points in the first half. Orlando went scoreless for the first two and a half minutes of the second period and was outscored 16-3 in an early second-quarter run.

San Antonio expanded its lead to 104-77 by the end of the third quarter and, with the win in hand, played its reserves throughout the final 12 minutes.

The Spurs head home to square off against Minnesota on Friday in the first game of a home-road back-to-back that will take them to Houston on Saturday. Orlando travels to Chicago for a game with the Bulls on Friday.

—Field Level Media