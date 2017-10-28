Fournier leads Magic to rout of Spurs

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Evan Fournier scored 25 points and the upstart Orlando Magic demolished the previously unbeaten San Antonio Spurs, 114-87, Friday night at the Amway Center.

The Magic (4-1) started fast and never slowed. They led by 14 points after the first quarter, 27 at halftime and by 31 points after three periods. They led by as many as 36 midway in the third.

Magic reserve Jonathon Simmons, who played in San Antonio the past two seasons, had 17 points. Aaron Gord0n scored 16 points and Nikola Vucevic 15 for the Magic.

The game was so lopsided that none of the starters played in the final period.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 24 points and 11 rebounds, but he got little help. Pau Gasol had 12 points as the only other starter in double figures. Patty Mills also had 12 in reserve.

The Magic shot 57.1 percent from the field, while the Spurs managed just 33.7 percent.

Fournier was nearly flawless in 27 minutes. He made 10 of 12 shots and all four of his 3-point attempts.

Fournier completed a four-point play late in the third period when he was fouled by Mills on his fourth 3-pointer of the game. He upped the lead to 86-50.

Mills followed less than a minute later with his own four-point play when he was fouled by Bismack Biyombo.

The Magic led 61-34 at intermission. They rode a hot-shooting start and capitalized on a dreadful opening half by the Spurs.

Fournier hit six of his seven shots for 14 points in the first two periods. The Magic shot 60.5 percent (26 of 43), while the Spurs shot just 27.3 percent (12 of 44) and made two of 13 three points. The Magic also scored 16 points off 10 San Antonio turnovers to open the early lead.

Aldridge had 12 points in the first half, but no other Spur scored more than four points.

NOTES: Spurs All-Star F Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps muscle) and PG Tony Parker (surgery rehab) have yet to make their season debuts, missing their fifth consecutive game Friday night. Parker practiced with the Spurs G-League affiliate earlier this week. ... Magic PG Elfrid Payton missed his third consecutive game with a sore left hamstring. ... When Magic C Nikola Vucevic scored 41 points at New Jersey and F Aaron Gordon had 40 two games later, it marked the first time two Magic players have scored 40 or more points in the same season since Shaquille O‘Neal and Penny Hardaway did it during the 1995-96 season. ... Magic reserve F Jonathon Simmons, who played the last two seasons in San Antonio, was wearing a live microphone during the game, providing insight for the Magic television network. “I learned a lot there (in San Antonio), but it was time to release the animal inside of me,” he said. ... Magic starting G Terrence Ross came into Friday having made just one of his previous 16 shots. He then missed his first three Friday night before making a shot in the second period.