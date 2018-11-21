Raptors edge Magic on Green's buzzer-beater

EditorsNote: Tweaks 2nd, 4th and 13th grafs

Danny Green hit a 6-foot jump shot at the buzzer to give the visiting Toronto Raptors a 93-91 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

The winning shot off a pass from Kyle Lowry came after Evan Fournier tied the game for Orlando on a dunk with 2.3 seconds to play.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 18 points, Pascal Siakam had 15 points and nine rebounds, Serge Ibaka had 14 points and nine rebounds and Green scored 13.

Fournier led Orlando with 27 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 points and nine rebounds and Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 18 rebounds.

The Magic, who trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half, had a two-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

Orlando opened the final period going 1-for-11 from the field, but Toronto led by only one with five minutes remaining.

Fournier’s floating jumper with 3:25 left tied the game at 85.

The Raptors led by four, only to have Orlando tie it at 89. Ibaka’s 17-footer gave Toronto the lead again with 43.5 seconds to play, but Fournier tied the game on a 3-footer.

The Raptors used a 14-4 run to take a 22-11 lead on Lowry’s 3-pointer with 3:30 left in the first quarter. Lorenzo Brown hit a 3-pointer to complete the first-quarter scoring and give the Raptors a 29-17 lead.

The lead reached 18 with 6:43 left in the first half on Leonard’s 18-foot jump shot.

The Magic answered with a 10-0 run capped by Vucevic’s 21-footer to trim the lead to eight with 3:16 left. Green’s 14-foot turnaround jumper gave Toronto a 47-37 halftime lead.

Fournier opened the second half with a 3-pointer, and when he made his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 7:38 to play in the third quarter, Toronto’s lead was down to one.

The Magic took their first lead of the game, 61-59, on Gordon’s 7-footer with 5:27 to play in the third.

Each team had a turn leading by three points before the third quarter ended with Orlando leading 75-73.

Delon Wright opened the fourth quarter with a driving layup to tie the game.

After Gordon put Orlando back into a two-point lead with 10:44 to play, neither team scored until Green’s 3-pointer with 7:14 to play put Toronto ahead. Jonas Valanciunas’ layup increased the margin to three.

