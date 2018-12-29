Vucevic has 30 points, 20 rebounds as Magic rout Raptors

EditorsNote: 6th graf, add dropped word ‘percent’; 7th graf, change to 29.5

Nikola Vucevic recorded 30 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists to help the Orlando Magic thrash the visiting Toronto Raptors 116-87 on Friday night.

D.J. Augustin added 17 points as Orlando halted a four-game slide with the strong performance. Jonathan Isaac had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Terrence Ross also scored 14 as the Magic won for just the third time in the past 10 games.

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points for the Raptors, who saw their NBA-best record fall to 26-11. Serge Ibaka added 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots, while Fred VanVleet tallied 11 points for Toronto, which played without point guard Kyle Lowry (back).

The 29-point margin of defeat is the largest of the season for the Raptors. The previous worst occurred last Saturday when Toronto lost by 25 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Vucevic connected on 12 of 17 shots while posting a 30-point, 20-rebound performance for the third time in his career. It also is his eighth career 20-rebound contest.

Orlando owned a 60-41 rebounding edge and shot 47.3 percent from the field, including 9 of 26 from behind the arc.

Toronto shot just 29.5 percent from the field and made 12 of 34 from 3-point range.

The Magic led by 10 three minutes into the third quarter before exploding on a 23-4 run to open up a 29-point bulge.

Augustin scored the first six Orlando points and 11 of the initial 14 as the Magic boosted their lead to 76-56 with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter.

Vucevic culminated the splurge with a 3-pointer to make it 85-56 with 3:06 remaining.

Ross hit a 17-footer to push the lead over 30 at 91-60 with 31.2 seconds left in the stanza.

The Raptors made just 5 of 26 field-goal attempts in the quarter.

Chris Boucher drained a 3-pointer to move Toronto within 101-82 with 6:01 left, but the Magic extinguished the push by scoring the next 11 points to increase their lead back to 30.

Vucevic had 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and collected 11 rebounds in the first half as the Magic took a 57-48 advantage.

Toronto led 42-36 after Ibaka’s basket with 6:10 left in the half before Orlando erupted with a 19-4 surge. Vucevic’s dunk with 1:46 remaining capped the surge to give Orlando a nine-point lead.

