Fournier's 24 points power Magic over Jazz in Mexico

Nikola Vucevic stuffed the stat sheet in powering the Orlando Magic past the Utah Jazz 96-89 in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday.

Vucevic had 15 points, 19 rebounds and five assists, and Evan Fournier added 24 points and seven rebounds for Orlando. The Magic won both games in Mexico City after losing three straight.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 24 points, and Derrick Favors had 21 points and eight rebounds for Utah, which has lost three of its past four. Rudy Gobert leads the NBA in field-goal percentage but made just 2 of his 6 shot attempts. The Jazz shot only 31.5 percent from the floor as a team.

Orlando had done a good job taking care of the ball coming into Saturday’s game. The Magic were seventh in the NBA, averaging just 13.8 turnovers per game before turning the ball over 22 times against the Jazz.

The Jazz led by as much as 11 points in the third quarter, but Orlando turned things around in the fourth. Mo Bamba scored with 7:36 left to put Orlando ahead 71-69, and Aaron Gordon hit a dagger three to cushion the Magic’s lead to an eight-point advantage with 1:12 remaining. Orlando went 6-for-8 from the free-throw line to seal the game in the final minute.

Utah held a 59-55 lead through a very low scoring first three quarters. Both teams combined for 71 points in the fourth.

Orlando turned the ball over 15 times in the first half, but were only down 35-33 after D.J. Augustin made a deep 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. Utah shot just 28.9 percent from the field in the first half.

It was the ninth regular-season game — and second straight game for Orlando — in the Arena Cuidad de Mexico. The Magic defeated the Chicago Bulls on a go-ahead jumper by Vucevic in the final minute of Thursday night’s game in Mexico City.

The game featured 10 international players between the two teams; Utah with six, and Orlando with four.

