Green lifts Wizards over Magic in final minute

Jeff Green scored 24 points, including the go-ahead bucket in the final minute, and the Washington Wizards escaped Orlando with a 95-91 win over the Magic Friday night.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 27 points — the final two to tie the game with 76 seconds remaining — and added six rebounds and seven assists,

Washington is 8-5 since losing John Wall in December. The Wizards improved to 6-2 in games on the second night of a back-to-back this season.

Nikola Vucevic led all scorers with 28 points to go along with nine rebounds for the Magic. Aaron Gordon added 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Orlando has lost five of its last six games.

The Wizards held an 18-point late in the third quarter, but Orlando mounted a comeback and had its chances late.

Vucevic gave Orlando a 91-89 lead with 1:37 left to play, the Magic’s first lead since early in the second quarter. But Beal tied the game with an emphatic dunk at the other end. Green then scored the go-ahead basket, a driving layup with 42.8 seconds left to play.

The Magic had a chance to tie with under 10 seconds to go when they forced a turnover that led to a fast break at the other end, but Vucevic mishandled a pass from D.J. Augustin. Two Trevor Ariza free throws ensured the victory.

The Wizards led 73-55 with 4:21 left in the third quarter, but Orlando ended the period on a 14-2 run. Terrence Ross nailed a 3-pointer in the final seconds to cut Washington’s lead to 75-69 at the end of the third.

Ross then scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, trimming the Wizards’ lead to one with 10:55 left to play. Ross had 16 points off the bench, all of which came in the second half.

Washington took control of the game in the second quarter and held a commanding 50-38 lead at halftime.

The Wizards trailed 29-26 early in the second quarter before outscoring Orlando 24-9 the remainder of the half. The run concluded with a string of five 3-pointers by Washington.

The Wizards went 9-for-15 from beyond the arc in the first half, and made 6 of 8 attempts in the second quarter. On the other hand, the Magic went just 3-for-21.

Both teams travel to Texas this weekend for a couple of Sunday games. Orlando plays Houston, and Washington goes up against San Antonio.

—Field Level Media