Magic pull away from Wizards late

The Orlando Magic prevailed at home over the Washington Wizards 117-108 Friday night in a matchup of the worst offense in the league against the worst defense.

Orlando came into Friday night averaging only 101.3 points per game, but the Magic tied their season-high in points and shot a season-high 51.2 percent from the floor — only the second time they had made over 50 percent of their field goals this season.

Nikola Vucevic led the way for Orlando with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon scored 20. Magic rookie Mo Bamba made 7 of 8 field goals including a 3-pointer and three long-range jump shots. The 7-foot center had 15 points in only 17 minutes.

Orlando has now won three of its last four games after a 2-6 start.

Bradley Beal had 27 points and John Wall added 19 points and 12 assists for the Wizards, who are tied for the second-worst record in the league at 2-9.

Orlando led as many as 25 points in the third quarter after Gordon drained a pair of free throws, but Washington went nearly came all the way back in the fourth. Washington was able to cut the lead to single digits with just under five minutes left in the game for the first time since early in the second quarter.

Two minutes later the Wizards trailed by one after Bradley Beal hit a 3-pointer and Washington scored on two breakaway layups. But Orlando regained control when D.J. Augustin made a fadeaway 3-pointer with 2:11 left, and the Magic closed out the game on a 11-3 run.

Dwight Howard, playing in just his fourth game for the Wizards, faced off for the 16th time against the team that made him the No. 1 pick in the 2004 draft. Orlando has not had a winning record since trading Howard to the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2012-13 season.

The Wizards play their second game in two nights Saturday in Miami before returning home for a rematch against Orlando Monday. The Magic visit New York on Sunday before facing the Wizards on Monday.

