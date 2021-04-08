Bradley Beal drives Wizards past Magic

Bradley Beal scored 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting to lead the Washington Wizards to a 131-116 victory over the Magic in Orlando on Wednesday night.

Beal, who also had five assists, returned to the Wizards’ lineup after missing the previous five games with a right hip contusion. Washington snapped a four-game losing streak and a six-game skid against the Magic, who lost their third in a row.

Russell Westbrook, who finished with 23 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds, recorded his 20th triple-double of the season and his fifth in the past six games.

Washington scored 73 points in the first half and shot 61.9 percent from the field, including 11-of-15 from 3 point range. The Wizards shot 57.6 percent (49-for-85) for the game including 52.8 percent (19-for-36) from long distance.

Terrence Ross led Orlando with 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting and helped the Magic cut their deficit to 107-103 with 8:04 left in the fourth. The Wizards would use a 12-1 run later in the quarter to open up a 17-point lead with 3:33 left and seal the outcome.

Davis Bertans was still on a minutes restriction according to Wizards coach Scott Brooks, but finished with 22 points on 6-for-11 shooting -- all from 3-point range -- in just under 20 minutes.

Robin Lopez also had 19 points off the bench on 9-of-11 shooting while Deni Avdija totaled 16 points and five rebounds.

Rui Hachimura (right shoulder tightness) also returned after a two-game absence, and totaled nine points, seven rebounds and three steals. Daniel Gafford sat out for the fifth consecutive game with a right ankle sprain.

Ross was one of six Magic players who scored in double figures. Mo Bamba finished with 19 points and eight rebounds as Orlando shot 47.3 percent (44-for-93) and 38.7 percent (12-for-31) from 3-point range.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points and R.J. Hampton had 14 points and six rebounds.

Michael Carter-Williams (non-Covid illness) and Cole Anthony (ribs) each returned to action and each finished with 13 points.

Khem Birch (non-Covid illness) also returned and played over 16 minutes, but did not score. Otto Porter Jr. (left foot), Gary Harris (strained left abductor), Karim Mane (hamstring) remained out.

--Field Level Media