Dinwiddie scores 39, Nets top short-handed 76ers

EditorsNote: rewords eighth graf

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a career-high 39 points to lift the visiting Brooklyn Nets past the Philadelphia 76ers 127-124 on Wednesday.

Allen Crabbe added 20 points and Joe Harris had 14 as the Nets handed the Sixers a rare home loss. The Sixers had been 14-1 at home this season with the previous lone defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 127 points were a season high for the Nets.

Joel Embiid paced the Sixers with 33 points and 17 rebounds while Ben Simmons added 22 points. Furkan Korkmaz had 18 points and T.J. McConnell scored 17.

The short-handed Sixers played without injured guard Jimmy Butler (groin) and forward Mike Muscala (respiratory infection), so Korkmaz received the start.

The Nets took a 57-56 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Embiid was sensational in the first half with 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Dinwiddie paced the Nets with 12 points.

The Nets continued their torrid shooting throughout the third quarter as they hit 10 of 11 shots during one late stretch to go ahead 92-79. The Nets led 94-84 after the third, with Dinwiddie scoring 15 in the period.

The Sixers scored the first five points of the fourth to close within 94-89. However, the Nets stayed hot and went ahead 105-93 three minutes into the quarter. When Rodions Kurucs drove in uncontested and threw down a dunk for a 107-95 Nets advantage, it prompted Sixers head coach Brett Brown to call a hasty timeout.

A pair of Dinwiddie free throws pushed the Nets ahead 111-100 with 5:05 left.

Embiid knocked down a deep 3-pointer with 3:24 left to pull the Sixers within 111-105.

After the 17th Philadelphia turnover, Dinwiddie dribbled around Embiid and scored for a 115-105 lead with 2:00 left.

It was more than enough of a lead to propel the Nets to a road win despite three late 3-pointers by Landry Shamet that get the Sixers within four in the final 30 seconds.

An Amir Johnson layup with four seconds to go cut the final margin to three points.

—Field Level Media