Embiid (39 points) rescues 76ers in OT win over Nets

Joel Embiid scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Brooklyn Nets 112-104 in overtime Thursday.

Embiid made 18 of 19 free throws as the Sixers improved to a league-best 26-2 at home.

Tobias Harris added 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists while newcomer Alec Burks had 19 points off the bench as the Sixers won their fourth in a row, this time without All-Star Ben Simmons. Simmons sat out with a sore back.

Shake Milton drove to the basket and completed a difficult reverse layup for a 108-104 Sixers lead with 2:19 left in overtime.

After an empty Nets possession, Burks hit a jumper for a 110-104 advantage with 1:32 left.

Caris LeVert led the Nets with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists despite shooting 9 of 29. Spencer Dinwiddie added 22 points and eight assists while DeAndre Jordan had 14 points and 15 rebounds. Joe Harris and Wilson Chandler scored 12 points each.

The Nets played on the heels of the team’s announcement that All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the regular season because of shoulder surgery.

In a wild first half, the Sixers opened with a quick 20-4 lead.

But the Nets responded in a major way and went ahead by 18, 48-30. After a Sixers turnover, Harris drove to the basket and extended the lead to 20.

The Nets went into the locker room with a 52-42 lead.

The Sixers chipped away and got within 66-62 when Burks scored in the paint with 4:08 remaining in the third.

Furkan Korkmaz hit a jumper with the shot clock winding down, Embiid dropped in two free throws and Korkmaz added a layup as the Sixers opened the fourth on a 6-0 run to go ahead 83-78.

The Nets went ahead 96-95 when Dinwiddie made three free throws after a foul with 4:14 to go. Another alley-oop dunk by Jordan, 1 of 2 free throws by Chandler and two free throws from Jordan gave them a 101-95 advantage.

The Sixers later tied the game at 101 when Embiid hit two free throws with 35.9 seconds left.

Dinwiddie’s twisting shot in the lane with 30.5 seconds left put the Nets ahead 103-101.

Embiid was fouled with 16.2 seconds remaining and knocked down both to tie the game at 103.

Chandler’s shot was blocked by Embiid at the buzzer to force overtime.

