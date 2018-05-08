76ers dump Celtics in Game 4, avoid sweep

Dario Saric had a playoff-career-high 25 points, and T.J. McConnell contributed a career-best 19 points and seven assists as the host Philadelphia 76ers staved off elimination with a 103-92 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Monday night.

Ben Simmons totaled 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and Joel Embiid finished with 15 points and 13 boards for the 76ers, who trail the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals series 3-1.

Jayson Tatum had 20 points and Marcus Morris 17 for the Celtics. Boston won the first two games of the series at home before earning a 101-98 overtime victory in Game 3 on Saturday. The Celtics are 1-4 on the road in the playoffs.

No team in NBA history has won a series after trailing 3-0.

“We have nothing to lose,” McConnell told TNT after the game. “Our coach told us ... the team that’s winning (3-0) is 129-0, so we really have nothing to lose. We’re playing our hearts out and just trying to be that one team.”

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Boston.

The 76ers shot 40.4 percent (38 of 94) from the floor and outrebounded the visitors 53-43. The Celtics made 41.3 percent (31 of 75) of their field-goal attempts.

Philadelphia led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter and was up 76-65 after three. Boston couldn’t trim its deficit below 10 in the fourth.

Terry Rozier’s driving layup with 3:34 left in the third had the Celtics within 66-62 before an Ersan Ilyasova finger-roll layup sparked a game-turning 10-0 run for the 76ers.

Philadelphia led 47-43 at halftime.

Morris’ trey matched the Celtics’ biggest lead of six at 38-32 with 4:30 to play in the second quarter. Saric converted a three-point play on the next possession to spark a 15-5 Philadelphia run to end the first half.

Boston reserve Shane Larkin left the game with a left shoulder injury after colliding with Embiid in the first quarter. He did not return.

—Field Level Media