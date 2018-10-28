Embiid helps 76ers stave off Hornets

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 14 rebounds, and the host Philadelphia 76ers turned to defense down the stretch to pull out a 105-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Embiid was listed as questionable going into the game because of a sprained ankle, but he played through the pain and was dominant at times.

The Sixers snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory while the Hornets have now lost three of their last four.

The Sixers led by as many as nine in the first half and the Hornets led by six in the third quarter, but ultimately the final minute decided the outcome.

Philadelphia took the lead for good at 102-99 on a 3-pointer by J.J. Redick with 2:03 to play. After Kemba Walker scored for the Hornets, Robert Covington hit a 3-pointer for a 105-101 Philadelphia lead with 1:44 remaining.

The Hornets failed to score on their next three possessions, after hitting only two of their last 18 field-goal attempts, and they didn’t score again until Walker hit two free throws with 2.6 seconds left. The Sixers easily burned the clock out from there.

Covington finished with 18 points and Redick scored 15. The Sixers also got 14 from Ben Simmons, 11 from Dario Saric and 10 from Markelle Fultz.

Philly shot just 38.5 percent from the field for the game.

Walker finished with 37 points to lead the Hornets, but he was 11 of 31 from the field and three of 15 from 3-point range, on a night when the Hornets shot just 38.9 percent collectively.

The Hornets also got 14 points from Miles Bridges and 12 each from Cody Zeller and Jeremy Lamb.

The Hornets were playing the second end a back-to-back set after a 135-106 win over Chicago on Friday. They will now return home for a four-game homestand, starting against Miami on Tuesday.

The Sixers will host Atlanta on Monday.

