Simmons' triple-double leads Sixers past Bulls

Ben Simmons posted a triple-double consisting of 19 points, 17 rebounds and 14 assists in leading the Philadelphia 76ers past the visiting Chicago Bulls 115-101 Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Simmons registered his fifth career triple-double in just his 43rd NBA game. Only Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (14) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (seven) have more triple-doubles than Simmons this season.

Joel Embiid scored 22 points, Dario Saric added 21 points and 10 rebounds and Robert Covington contributed 16 points for the Sixers, who moved two games above .500. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson had 12 apiece.

For Embiid, it was his 26th game of at least 20 points this season.

The Sixers were short-handed without guards T.J. McConnell (personal reasons), JJ Redick (leg) and Jerryd Bayless (wrist).

Philadelphia never trailed and led by as many as 25 points as it has won eight of its last 10 games.

The Bulls were led by Bobby Portis with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Zach LaVine scored 21 points, Nikola Mirotic added 15 and Lauri Markkanen had 12. David Nwaba contributed 10.

The Sixers were hot from beyond the arc, going 16 of 32.

The Bulls, however, hit just 11 of 37 from 3-point territory after starting 4 of 24.

Chicago made a brief push in the fourth with an 8-0 run, but the Sixers responded with a jumper by Covington and a three-point play by Embiid for a 108-88 advantage with 4:35 left.

It was more than enough of a cushion.

Embiid knocked down a 3-pointer for a 25-point bulge, 79-54, with 4:24 remaining in the third.

The Bulls did run off eight in a row to close within 79-62, but Philadelphia was still able to end the third up 85-67.

Simmons nearly compiled his triple-double by halftime with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and the Sixers held a 55-41 lead at the break. Simmons swept 11 rebounds in the first quarter alone and nearly tied a franchise record for rebounds in a quarter held by Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain.

--Field Level Media