Cavaliers drub 76ers for 8th win in row

PHILADELPHIA -- LeBron James collected 30 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 113-91 on Monday night.

Dwyane Wade added 15 points off the bench for the Cavs, who won their eighth straight to improve to 13-7.

Cleveland owned a 57-30 advantage in bench points and limited the Sixers to 37.5 percent shooting, including 3-for-28 3-point accuracy.

Cleveland shot 48.2 percent, including 40.5 percent (15 of 37) from the arc.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia, which saw a three-game winning streak end, with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Rookie sensation Ben Simmons was, however, limited to 10 points and eight rebounds before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a sprained right ankle.

The Sixers, down by as many as 13 in the first half, closed the gap to 72-69 on Embiid’s basket with 3:06 left in the third quarter. Cleveland scored 14 of the game’s next 16 points, four of those by Jeff Green, to take command at 86-71.

The Cavs extended their lead to as many as 28 in the fourth quarter.

James poured in 15 points in the game’s first six minutes, and Cleveland moved to a 29-22 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Wade had seven of his 12 first-half points in the second quarter, when Cleveland twice went up by 13.

James capped a 22-point half by chasing down his own missed 3-point attempt in the left corner and swishing a triple at the buzzer, giving Cleveland a 53-45 bulge at the break.

Embiid led the Sixers with 12 points in the first 24 minutes, but Philadelphia missed all 11 of its attempts from the arc in the half.

Embiid exploded for 16 points in the third quarter.

NOTES: Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue reacted strongly to news of the Memphis Grizzlies’ firing of coach David Fizdale, a friend of his. “It’s not right,” Lue said, pointing out that the Grizzlies have been without injured point guard Mike Conley for an extended stretch. “But I‘m sure he’ll bounce back and he’ll be great, because he’s a great coach. If he needs anything from me, he knows he can get it.” ... Sixers rookie G/F Ben Simmons said Cavs F LeBron James has been like “a big brother” to him, and added that he has often sought out the superstar for advice. Simmons’ strong start has caused some to compare him to James, but the rookie urged restraint. “It’s nothing close,” he said. “He’s a Hall of Famer, if not the greatest to ever play the game. ... You shouldn’t compare me to somebody like that. Not yet.” ... The Sixers were without G/F Justin Anderson (shin splints) and G/F Nik Stauskas (ankle), while the Cavs were without F Tristan Thompson (calf).