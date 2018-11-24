Cavs surprise Sixers, get first road win

Rodney Hood scored 25 points and Tristan Thompson scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 121-112.

Philadelphia went nearly five minutes midway through the fourth period without a field goal, and the Cavs took advantage.

Andrew Harrison came off the bench and made a layup and connected on a 26-foot, 3-point jumper to put Cleveland up by nine, 104-95, with 5:12 remaining.

A Jordan Clarkson 27-foot jumper gave the Cavs a double-digit lead at 109-97 lead, and Cleveland cruised to its first road win of the season. The Cavs came into the game averaging only 103.4 points per game.

With the Cavs leading 90-85 with just over nine minutes to go in the fourth, JJ Redick sank three free throws. The Sixers tied the game at 90-all on Joel Embiid’s layup after the 7-footer blocked Clarkson’s layup attempt on the other end.

But that would be Philadelphia’s only field goal until Embiid’s jumper at the 4:14 mark, and by then, the Cavs were in total control.

Embiid led the Sixers with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Jimmy Butler, in his sixth game since being traded from Minnesota, added 22 points. Redick added 23 and Ben Simmons scored 22.

Philadelphia had its four-game winning streak snapped and lost for the first time at home this season. The Sixers had won 20 straight at Wells Fargo Center dating to last season.

Rookie Collin Sexton was impressive for Cleveland in filling in for the injured George Hill. Sexton scored 23 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Clarkson came off the bench and scored 19 points, all in the second half, for Cleveland.

Through three quarters there were 10 ties and 10 lead changes. Cleveland took an 84-83 lead to start the fourth and expanded it right away to 86-83 on a corner jumper by Clarkson.

Embiid, who had a hard time getting untracked against the Cavs’ double teams, streaked down the left side of the lane and slammed the ball to ignite the home crowd, but for only a moment.

