Redick pours in 34 as 76ers dump Nuggets

JJ Redick scored 34 points to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Denver Nuggets 117-110 on Friday.

Feb 8, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Boban Marjanovic (51) warms up before action against the Denver Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Redick’s 11th career game with at least 30 points helped the Sixers win in their first game since making a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Clippers before the Thursday trade deadline.

Jimmy Butler added 22 points, and newly acquired Tobias Harris had 14. Joel Embiid had 15 points and 12 rebounds for his league-leading 45th double-double of the season.

The Sixers snapped a two-game skid on a night where they retired Moses Malone’s No. 2 jersey.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season. Jamal Murray added 23 points, but Denver dropped its third in a row.

The Sixers closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run and led 33-23.

Newly acquired James Ennis III drained a 3-pointer from the corner, and the Sixers pulled ahead 50-34 with 5:48 left in the second.

However, the Nuggets closed the half on a 22-6 spurt and the game was tied at 56.

Jokic paced the Nuggets with 14 first-half points.

Redick shot 7 of 10 from the field before the break and led the Sixers with 18 points.

Redick stayed hot in the third and continued his torrid shooting by making his first six 3-point tries. He finally missed on his seventh attempt late in the quarter.

The Nuggets led 83-82 after three quarters, and they led 95-93 with 7:48 remaining after Murray knocked down a deep trey from the top of the key.

Harris made a 3-pointer from the wing and the Sixers pulled ahead 101-97 with 5:24 left.

The Nuggets scored the next four points with Jokic completing a steal and fastbreak layup to tie the game at 101.

Embiid later hit a tough layup, and Butler knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Sixers a 109-103 edge with 2:21 left.

—Field Level Media