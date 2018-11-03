Embiid drops 39 as 76ers pound Pistons

Joel Embiid poured in 32 of his game-high 39 points in the first half Saturday afternoon, helping the host Philadelphia 76ers avenge an earlier overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons with a 109-99 victory.

Embiid outdueled Blake Griffin, who totaled 38 points, as the 76ers won for the fourth time in their last five games. The Pistons were dealt their fourth straight defeat.

Embiid scored Philadelphia’s first seven points in what turned into a 25-11 game-opening run that gave the 76ers a lead they never relinquished.

The margin reached 24 in the second quarter and was 69-47 at halftime before the Pistons chipped away in the second half.

Consecutive hoops by Ish Smith, including a 3-pointer, got Detroit as close as 92-87 with 4:49 to play. Embiid countered with a hoop, and the 76ers were able to keep the visitors at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Embiid hit 10 of his 18 shots and 18 of 23 free throws just two days after scorching the Los Angeles Clippers for 41 points.

His career high is 46, set last season against the Los Angeles Lakers.

J.J. Redick backed Embiid with 16 points, Mike Muscala had 14 and Landry Shamet 11 for the 76ers, who completed a 2-0 homestand.

Griffin, who had 50 points when the Pistons beat the 76ers 133-132 last month, shot 12-for-21 in the rematch and also found time for 13 rebounds.

Langston Galloway added 13 points for the Pistons, who began the season 4-0 but have fallen to 4-4.

Andre Drummond, saddled by foul trouble and limited to 21 minutes, had just eight points and nine rebounds for Detroit.

