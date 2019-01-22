Embiid pours in 32 as 76ers blast Rockets

EditorsNote: Adds Gobert also getting double-double; minor edits throughout

Joel Embiid scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to carry the host Philadelphia 76ers to an easy 121-93 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

It was the 39th double-double this season for Embiid, who had been listed as questionable for the game due to a sore lower back. Embiid and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who also registered a double-double on Monday, are tied for the league lead in double-doubles.

Embiid played only 26 minutes before leaving with the Sixers up by 30 points less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Landry Shamet scored 18 points and JJ Redick added 16 for the Sixers, who played without guard Jimmy Butler (sprained right wrist). T.J. McConnell contributed 12 points and Corey Brewer had 11.

James Harden paced the Rockets with 37 points, his 20th consecutive game with at least 30. Gerald Green scored 18 points while Kenneth Faried contributed 13 in his Houston debut after the team waived James Nunnally.

The Rockets continue to be short-handed without key injured players such as center Clint Capela and guard Chris Paul.

Embiid had 14 points and five rebounds as the Sixers pushed to a 30-26 lead to end the first quarter. Harden kept the Rockets close with 12 points in the opening 12 minutes.

The game became quite chippy throughout the second quarter with three technical fouls issued, including one at halftime on Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni. The Sixers led 65-50 at the break behind Embiid’s 24 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Harden scored 15 in the second to give him 27 by the half.

The Sixers bolted to a 77-52 lead early in the third quarter as the Rockets struggled with their shooting, misfiring on their first nine shots in the period.

Philadelphia continued with relentless defensive pressure and pushed to a 94-63 advantage at the end of the third.

The Sixers built more than enough of a cushion to cruise the entire fourth on their way to another home win, their 20th in 25 home games this season.

