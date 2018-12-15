Pacers muscle past 76ers for big road win

Thaddeus Young had 26 points and 10 rebounds to carry the visiting Indiana Pacers past the Philadelphia 76ers 113-101 on Friday.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and Victor Oladipo had 14 in just his second game back from a sore knee which kept him sidelined for 11 games. Domantas Sabonis contributed 14 points and 16 rebounds and Cory Joseph also scored 14 points.

The Pacers have now won six games in a row.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 40 points and 21 rebounds while JJ Redick scored 22 points and Ben Simmons had 18.

Sixers guard Jimmy Butler missed his second straight game with a strained groin and was replaced in the starting lineup by Furkan Korkmaz.

It was Embiid’s 15th game this season with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds. No other player in the league has more than eight. In addition, Embiid is the first Philadelphia player with at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in a game since Charles Barkley accomplished the feat on Dec. 7, 1990.

The Sixers fell to 14-3 at home and dropped back-to-back home games for the first time all season.

Simmons converted a driving layup with 3.5 seconds remaining to give the Sixers a 59-49 lead at halftime. Embiid was sensational in the first half with 28 points and 14 rebounds.

Sabonis kept the Pacers close with 10 points and 11 rebounds to keep them within 10.

Bogdanovic scored eight consecutive points late in the third to put the Pacers ahead 77-74.

The Sixers managed only 18 points in the third and trailed 80-77 at the end of the third.

Indiana still held a 92-89 lead with 5:26 remaining.

After Simmons got the Sixers within 92-90, the Pacers responded with consecutive baskets by Oladipo and Sabonis to go back ahead 96-90 with 4:39 left. Following a turnover, Young came through with a three-point play for a 99-90 advantage.

The Sixers trailed 108-99 deep in the fourth and Embiid had the ball stolen by Young.

Young responded with a layup on Indiana’s ensuing possession to seal the road win.

