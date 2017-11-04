Reddick shoots 76ers to win over Pacers

PHILADELPHIA -- Adjusting to a new team is “way harder” than it might appear to be, Philadelphia 76ers guard J.J. Redick said.

If Friday night’s game is any indication, he is fast approaching his comfort zone with the Sixers, the fourth team for which he has played in his 12 NBA seasons.

He scored a season-high 31 points, including three 3-pointers in the final 2:06, as the Sixers beat the Indiana Pacers 121-110 to run their winning streak to four.

“That’s what he does,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. “We know he’s very capable of making those shots.”

Redick, signed as a free agent in the offseason after four years with the Los Angeles Clippers, nailed 11 of 19 of shots, including 8 of 12 3-point attempts. His 3-pointer with 2:06 left snapped a 110-110 tie and triggered a game-ending 11-0 rush.

After a Pacers turnover, he connected on an off-balance 3-pointer from the right wing as the shot clock expired, making it 116-110 with 1:08 remaining. Indiana again came up empty, and this time Redick hit from the left wing to put the Sixers up by nine with 46.3 seconds to play.

“He was amazing,” said Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, who collected 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists. “I don’t have any words for that. He’s a shooter. That’s why we got him.”

The 33-year-old Redick would not call Friday’s game his coming-out party with the Sixers, but does believe that over time he will produce. To date he is averaging 15 points a game while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor, including 43.5-percent 3-point accuracy.

“I’ve always said you take the top 20 or 30 guys (in the league) and put them in a new situation, they’re probably going to be like they were,” he said. “But the majority of the NBA, the other 85 to 90 percent of guys, there’s an adjustment period. Sometimes it’s a few games, and sometimes it can be a whole season.”

Robert Covington contributed 22 points and rookie Ben Simmons fashioned his second career triple-double for the Sixers, who last won four in a row from Dec. 29, 2013 to Jan. 4, 2014. Now 5-4 this season, they were last over .500 on Nov. 13, 2013, also at 5-4.

Simmons finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He added three steals and three blocks.

Victor Oladipo had 31 points to lead Indiana, which saw a three-game winning streak end. Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 21 points, and ex-Sixer Thaddeus Young contributed 15.

“They made a couple more shots than we did,” McMillan said of the Sixers.

Philadelphia had 46 field goals, Indiana 45, but the Sixers went 18 of 36 from 3-point range, while the Pacers were just 8 of 28. Covington went 5 of 9 from the arc, and Dario Saric was 3 of 5.

Philadelphia trailed by nine early in the third quarter before going on a 28-10 run featuring a three-point play by Embiid and some scalding outside shooting. The Sixers nailed five 3-pointers in that six-minute stretch -- three by Redick and two by Covington to go up 84-75 with 4:54 left in the period.

After Indiana closed to within one, Sixers backup guard Jerryd Bayless nailed a jumper with less than a second left in the quarter to give Philadelphia a 92-89 cushion entering the fourth quarter.

NOTES: Pacers C Myles Turner had 11 points off the bench. ... Sixers G/F Ben Simmons said before the game he hopes to play for his native country, Australia, in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo “if everything plays out well and goes the right way.” ... Sixers C/F Richaun Holmes, who missed the first eight games while recovering from a broken wrist, had six points and five rebounds off the bench in his season debut. ... Pacers F T.J. Leaf sprained his left ankle in the second quarter and did not return. ... Philadelphia C Joel Embiid was assessed a flagrant foul-1 when he hit Indiana G Joe Young on the head as he dropped in a layup late in the first quarter. ... The Pacers continue to be without G/F Glenn Robinson III (ankle surgery) and G Edmond Sumner (knee surgery).