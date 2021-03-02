76ers crush Pacers behind Shake Milton’s 26

Shake Milton scored 26 points off the bench, Joel Embiid added 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the host Philadelphia 76ers cruised past the Indiana Pacers 130-114 on Monday.

Furkan Korkmaz hit six 3-pointers and added 19, Ben Simmons contributed 18 and Mike Scott had 11 for the Sixers, who rebounded after a three-point overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

The Sixers won without Tobias Harris, who remained out with a right knee contusion.

Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 20 points while Edmond Sumner added 18.

Domantas Sabonis contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Indiana, which has dropped four games in a row. Justin Holiday scored 12 points while Aaron Holiday and Myles Turner had 11 each.

Korkmaz made three of his first five 3-pointers and the Sixers pulled out to a 52-40 lead with 6:30 left in the second quarter.

Matisse Thybulle threw down an alley-oop dunk from Milton with 4:44 remaining and the Philadelphia advantage was 61-44.

The Pacers struggled with turnovers (11) and 3-point shooting (3 of 14) as they fell behind 72-55 at halftime.

The Sixers were 10 of 21 from beyond the arc, a huge reason why they held a 17-point lead.

Indiana ripped off a quick 6-0 run to open the third to pull within 11 at 72-61.

But a basket by Seth Curry and a three-point play by Embiid moved the Sixers back to a 77-61 advantage. Another jumper by Embiid and a layup by Scott extended Philadelphia’s lead to 20.

T.J. McConnell committed a rare turnover for the Pacers and Simmons then scored on consecutive possessions to cap a 15-0 run for an 87-61 Sixers lead midway through the third.

Doug McDermott was fouled by Simmons earlier in the third and lost a tooth. The Pacers soon announced that McDermott would be out for the remainder of the game.

Sabonis knocked down a jumper with 7:31 left in the fourth but the Pacers still trailed 111-91.

Korkmaz then hit his fifth trey and the Sixers led by 23.

--Field Level Media