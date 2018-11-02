Embiid hits for 41 as 76ers hold off Clippers

Joel Embiid had a season-high 41 points to go along with 13 rebounds and four blocked shots to lift the Philadelphia 76ers past the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 122-113 Thursday night.

It was Embiid’s sixth game this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

JJ Redick added 18 points, Ben Simmons had 14 points and 11 assists, and Landry Shamet scored 13 points for the Sixers, who won their second in a row. Markelle Fultz also scored 12.

The Sixers have won 15 straight home games, the longest active streak in the league and their longest since they won 24 straight in the 1982-83 season.

Lou Williams paced the Clippers with 26 points of the bench while Danilo Gallinari added 25 and Tobias Harris had 24. Boban Marjanovic had 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Clippers dropped their second straight.

Embiid scored a game-high 24 points in the first half on 10-of-16 shooting to carry the Sixers to a 72-57 lead. Picking up three fouls prevented him from scoring more, though he was still the first Philadelphia player to score at least 24 points in a first half since Allen Iverson on Nov. 27, 2006, at Miami.

The Sixers shot 56 percent in the first half - 27 of 48.

Harris paced the Clippers with 13 points in the half, but they committed 11 turnovers.

A 3-pointer from the wing by Harris got the Clippers within 74-64 slightly more than three minutes into the third. The Clippers kept playing an aggressive style and closed within 78-76 with 5:40 left in the third on a runner in the lane by Harris.

Gallinari’s long trey gave the Clippers their first lead at 81-80 with 3:58 remaining in the quarter, although the Sixers led 90-86 at the end of the third.

Philadelphia bolted to a 99-88 lead, but the cut the lead to 106-103 about halfway through the fourth quarter.

The Clippers trailed 112-108 before Redick responded with a 3-pointer with 2:28 left to extend the Sixers’ lead back to six.

Embiid then threw down a vicious one-handed dunk for a 117-109 with 1:39 remaining.

