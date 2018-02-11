Sixers pull away late, beat Clippers

Joel Embiid scored 29 points and swept 16 rebounds in leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 112-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

It was the eighth straight game that Embiid produced a double-double.

JJ Redick and T.J. McConnell added 17 apiece for the Sixers, and Ben Simmons had 14 points and 10 assists. Justin Anderson also chipped in with 12 points. Dario Saric had 10.

The Sixers won their third straight and matched last season’s win total of 28.

Lou Williams led the Clippers with 23 points while Danilo Gallinari added 22. Tobias Harris scored 17 points, and DeAndre Jordan provided 10 points and 21 rebounds. Austin Rivers also had 10 points.

The Clippers had won three in a row.

Philadelphia carried an 85-78 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Sixers maintained a 93-87 advantage but the crowd went silent as Embiid went down flexing his knee. He did walk off the court gently and back to the locker room. It was just the second time this season that Embiid played on the second leg of a back-to-back situation.

Embiid returned to the bench a short time later and even returned to the court late in the fourth.

The Clippers closed within 95-93 when Harris hit a pair of free throws with 6:05 remaining.

McConnell then put the Sixers up 97-93 with a nifty shot in the lane.

Robert Covington knocked down a jumper, Redick followed with a 3-pointer and the Sixers surged back ahead 102-93 with 4:17 left.

The Clippers never posed a serious threat the rest of the game.

Williams hit his first four 3-pointers and paced the Clippers with 14 points.