Embiid scores 37 as Sixers scorch Lakers

Joel Embiid scored 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the host Philadelphia 76ers to a 143-120 victory Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Feb 10, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA;

It was the 23rd game for Embiid this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, the most such games by any Philadelphia player since Charles Barkley had 27 in 1987-88.

Tobias Harris added 22 points and JJ Redick had 21 for the Sixers, who won their second game in a row.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 39 points while JaVale McGee added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Brandon Ingram also had 19. LeBron James contributed 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Kuzma was electrifying in the first quarter with 23 points as L.A. pulled ahead 40-39. It was the most points scored in a single quarter for Kuzma in his brief career, and the most by any Laker since Kobe Bryant also had 23 in the first against the Memphis Grizzlies in March 2008.

Harris kept the Sixers close by hitting his first six shots and finishing with 14 points in the opening period.

The Sixers reeled off a late 17-2 run to take a 76-67 lead into the locker room at halftime. Embiid poured in 25 points by halftime as the Sixers surged ahead by nine.

Philadelphia’s new-look offense stayed hot throughout the third quarter as it built a 15-point advantage. Backup point guard T.J. McConnell knocked down a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds remaining for a 109-94 lead.

Kuzma scored 10 straight L.A. points late in the third and was up to 37 for the game but the Lakers still trailed by 15.

Sixers reserve forward Mike Scott made back-to-back buckets early in the fourth as the Sixers moved ahead 116-96.

James hit a jumper and the Lakers got within 120-108 with 6:58 remaining.

Ben Simmons converted a pair of free throws, Furkan Korkmaz scored off an offensive rebound and a 7-0 spurt put the Sixers back ahead comfortably at 127-108.

It was more than enough of a cushion to win again at home.

