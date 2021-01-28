Tobias Harris rescues 76ers with game-winner vs. Lakers

Tobias Harris knocked down a 12-foot jumper with 2.4 seconds remaining to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles Lakers 107-106 on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 28 points, Harris added 24 and Ben Simmons compiled his 31st career triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Danny Green had 14 points as the Sixers improved to 10-1 at home.

Anthony Davis had capped a late 13-0 run with a layup with 11.2 seconds left to put the Lakers ahead 106-105, their first lead since the first quarter.

LeBron James paced the Lakers with 34 points, Davis added 23 with eight rebounds and Dennis Schroder had 16. Alex Caruso contributed 10 off the bench.

The Lakers lost on the road for the first time this season after winning their opening 10 games.

The Sixers bolted to a 16-point lead and held a 34-24 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Davis drove to the basket and scored to close the Lakers within 46-40. On their next possession, Caruso converted a three-point play and the deficit was three with 4:22 left in the second.

Embiid dropped in two free throws down the stretch of the second quarter and the Sixers led 55-51 at halftime.

The Sixers came out aggressive in the third and jumped out to an early 65-53 advantage.

Marc Gasol soon knocked down a 3-pointer and Schroder added a tough layup to get the Lakers within 68-63 with 6:52 remaining in the third.

James was called for a flagrant-1 foul on Embiid after a slight push while the Sixers center was airborne. Embiid crashed hard to the floor on his back with 5:44 left in the quarter. After staying down for a few minutes, Embiid hit the two free throws and remained in the game.

The Sixers led 81-74 at the end of the third.

Davis and James each missed two free throws in the first four minutes of the fourth as the Lakers fell behind 94-81.

Harris hit a short bank shot for a 100-86 lead with 5:10 to go.

The Lakers continued to battle back and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope eventually made a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:05 remaining to cut the deficit to 105-104.

--Field Level Media