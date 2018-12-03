Butler, 76ers hold off Grizzlies

Jimmy Butler hit two free throws with 1:31 remaining and a jumper 41 seconds later to stave off a Memphis Grizzlies rally, helping the host Philadelphia 76ers hang on for a 103-95 victory on Sunday night.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid recorded double-doubles for the 76ers, who completed a 3-0 homestand with their fourth straight win.

Mike Conley had a team-high 21 points and five assists for the Grizzlies, who have lost four of their last five games.

The 76ers led most of the way, extending their margin to 52-40 late in the first half on the strength of a 10-0 run. Simmons had six points and JJ Redick a 3-pointer in the spurt.

The Grizzlies got as close as five on a 3-pointer by Conley with 2:57 to play, then to within 93-89 when he dropped in a pair of free throws with 2:03 to go.

But Butler countered with his two free throws, then made it an eight-point game with just 49.6 seconds remaining with a back-breaking jumper.

Butler finished with 21 points and Redick a team-high 24 for the 76ers, who shot 48.6 percent.

Simmons had 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Embiid went for 15 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (17 points), JaMychal Green (14), Garrett Temple (12), MarShon Brooks (12) and Marc Gasol (12) joined Conley in double figures for Memphis, which opened a two-game trip with a double-overtime win at Brooklyn on Friday.

Conley (6-for-17) and Gasol (4-for-14) combined to shoot just 10-for-31 as the Grizzlies struggled at just 41.8 percent.

