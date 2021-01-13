76ers outlast shorthanded Heat in OT

Joel Embiid scored 35 of his 45 points in the second half and overtime to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Miami Heat 137-134 on Tuesday.

Embiid was 13 of 13 from the free throw line, including two with 8.9 seconds left in overtime, to go along with 16 rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Danny Green tied a franchise record with nine 3-pointers on his way to 29 points and added 10 rebounds. Mike Scott and Tyrese Maxey added 16 points apiece as the Sixers snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Sixers played without a number of key players due to health and safety protocols such as Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle.

Tyler Herro led the short-handed Heat with 34 points, Duncan Robinson added 26 and Gabe Vincent had a career-high 24. Precious Achiuwa contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds and Kelly Olynyk had 15 points.

Miami held a 132-131 lead in overtime with 44.8 seconds left after Achiuwa scored.

Andre Iguodala later had a chance to send the game into a second overtime but his corner 3-pointer wasn’t close.

The Heat were depleted without standouts such as Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn among others.

Ben Simmons, who missed the previous two games with a sore left knee, had three fouls and five turnovers midway through the second as the Heat regained the lead 50-43 with 4:48 left.

Robinson dropped in five 3-pointers and the Heat made 12 of 26 treys on their way to a 63-55 advantage at halftime.

After the Heat extended their lead to 13, Embiid made all eight shots and scored 20 points alone in the third as the Sixers went ahead 96-95 at the end of the quarter.

Green knocked down his ninth 3-pointer to give the Sixers a 108-98 lead with 8:09 to go.

Despite going more than four minutes without a field goal, Herro hit a short jumper and then a layup to pull the Heat within 110-105 with 4:51 remaining.

Embiid’s jumper with 4.3 seconds left tied the game at 120 and forced overtime.

--Field Level Media