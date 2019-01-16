Embiid helps 76ers pummel Wolves, 149-107

EditorsNote: Minor fixes

Joel Embiid scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers to an easy 149-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Embiid recorded his league-leading 37th double-double. In addition, Embiid posted his league-best 30th game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Ben Simmons had 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, while Jimmy Butler added 19 points in his first game against his former team. JJ Redick also had 15 for the Sixers, who won their second in a row with a season high in points scored. The Sixers also made a franchise-record 21 3-pointers.

Derrick Rose led the Timberwolves with 15 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 13.

Robert Covington, who sat out with a bone bruise in his right knee, and Dario Saric received a video tribute from the Sixers before the game. The duo came to Minnesota as part of a trade earlier this season for Butler.

Embiid had a terrific first quarter with 13 points as the Sixers bolted to a 40-27 lead.

The Sixers’ offense continued to sizzle, and they tied a season high for points in any half with an 83-58 lead by halftime. Embiid had 21 points and nine rebounds at the break as the Sixers shot 66 percent. It’s the fourth time this season that the Sixers have scored 70 or more points in the first half.

Rose paced the Timberwolves with 10 points and ended the half one point shy of 10,000 for his career.

T.J. McConnell knocked down a mid-range jumper from the top of the key for a 103-73 Sixers lead with 5:03 remaining in the third.

With 3:22 left in the third, Minnesota guard Tyus Jones injured his ankle on a drive to the basket and was helped to the locker room to be further evaluated.

Rose surpassed the 10,000-point mark with a layup, but the Timberwolves trailed 112-83.

The Sixers poured it on, as reserve Jonah Bolden drained consecutive 3-pointers for a commanding 132-92 lead with 7:23 left in regulation. A rookie, Bolden finished with a career-high 14 points before fouling out.

