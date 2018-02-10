Embiid helps 76ers trounce Pelicans

Joel Embiid had a double-double by halftime and rookie Ben Simmons nearly recorded a triple-double as the Philadelphia 76ers never trailed and rolled to a 100-82 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Embiid recorded his 27th double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds on 11-of-18 shooting in just under 24 minutes of playing time. He became the third player in the NBA to get at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a half this season.

Simmons nearly finished with his sixth triple-double as the rookie guard posted 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in 25 minutes.

Dario Saric also scored 24 points and scored in double figures for the 32nd straight game as Philadelphia shot 56.5 percent in a dominant first quarter. JJ Redick contributed 15 points for Philadelphia, which won for the third time in four games.

Anthony Davis scored 14 points for the Pelicans, who are 1-5 since losing DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending torn Achilles two weeks ago. Davis shot 6-of-19 while Jrue Holiday finished 3-of-11 from the floor, as New Orleans shot a season-low 34.7 percent.

Ian Clark led the Pelicans by scoring all of his 15 points in the fourth when the outcome was already decided.

Embiid started the game with two 3-pointers and the Sixers made their first five shots to get a 14-2 lead just 3 1/2 minutes in. After missing its first shot, Philadelphia converted its next four, highlighted by dunks from Simmons and Embiid to extend the lead to 23-4 with about six minutes left before finishing the opening quarter with a 32-14 lead.

The Pelicans briefly cut the lead to single digits at 48-39 on a 3-pointer by Holiday with 4:45 left in the second quarter, but Philadelphia finished with an 8-2 spurt for a 56-41 halftime lead.

The Sixers never let up in the second half and closed the third with a 16-0 run for an 84-52 lead. Philadelphia took a 35-point lead on a 3-pointer by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot early in the fourth, and New Orleans never sliced the deficit under 15 the rest of the way.

--Field Level Media