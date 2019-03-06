Redick leads short-handed Sixers past Magic

EditorsNote: Fixed clock time in 15th graf; Other minor tweaks throughout

Mar 5, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) shoots past the defense of Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

JJ Redick scored 26 points to lead the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Orlando Magic 114-106 on Tuesday.

It was the 23rd 20-point game for Redick this season.

Tobias Harris scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Ben Simmons had 16 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Jimmy Butler added 14 points.

Joel Embiid missed his sixth consecutive game with left knee soreness.

The short-handed Sixers also played without reserve centers Boban Marjanovic and Jonah Bolden along with swingman Furkan Korkmaz.

Evan Fournier paced the Magic with 25 points while Aaron Gordon added 24. Jonathan Isaac scored 16 points and Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Magic were without sixth man Terrence Ross (left Achilles injury).

In a high-scoring first quarter, the Sixers bolted to a 39-34 lead. Gordon, who scored 14 points in the opening 12 minutes, connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to get the Magic within five.

Redick had 19 points by halftime and the Sixers led 70-64.

Fournier (18) and Gordon (16) combined for 34 of the Magic’s 64 points at halftime.

The Sixers played with pace in the third quarter and Butler completed an alley-oop with a dunk for an 85-72 Sixers advantage with 5:18 left.

Jonathon Simmons knocked down a jumper from the wing at the third-quarter buzzer to give the Sixers a 94-82 lead.

Early in the fourth, the Magic scored six straight to close within 94-88. Khem Birch’s offensive rebound and uncontested dunk caused Sixers head coach Brett Brown to take a quick timeout.

Butler hit a jumper and Johnson scored in the low post to put the Sixers back ahead by 10 at 98-88.

The Magic ripped off a 9-0 run to cut the gap to 101-99 with five minutes remaining.

Orlando had two chances to tie and missed. Butler then hit a turnaround jumper for a 103-99 Sixers advantage.

Trailing 105-102, Isaac missed a baseline jumper for the Magic.

Mike Scott then drained a 3-pointer to put the Sixers ahead 108-102 with 47.9 seconds left.

