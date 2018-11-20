Embiid's 33 and 17 carries Sixers past Suns

Joel Embiid scored 33 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the visiting Phoenix Suns 119-114 Monday night.

It was Embiid’s 11th game this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sixers improved to 9-0 at home and secured their 19th straight home win dating to last season. This is their longest home winning streak since tallying 24 straight from Nov. 27, 1982 to March 23, 1983.

Ben Simmons added 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Sixers, who have won three in a row. Mike Muscala contributed a season-high 19 points, and JJ Redick had 17 for the Sixers. Jimmy Butler scored 16 points.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 37 points, while TJ Warren added 21. Rookie DeAndre Ayton also had 17, and Mikal Bridges added 13 for the Suns, who fell to 0-7 on the road. Trevor Ariza and Richaun Holmes scored 10 each.

The Suns surprisingly bolted to a 15-point lead and still led 62-57 at halftime. Philadelphia guard Landry Shamet converted a late three-point play just before halftime to cut the advantage to five.

The Sixers were hampered by 11 turnovers in the first half.

Booker led all first half scorers with 17 points.

A 26-10 spurt gave the Sixers an 86-78 lead, and they ended the third with a 92-86 advantage thanks in large part to Redick’s 3-pointer in the final minute. The Sixers outscored Phoenix 35-24 in the third.

Two quick baskets, highlighted by an Embiid dunk, to open the fourth gave the Sixers a 96-86 lead.

The Suns stayed close, trailing 100-92 with 7:21 remaining. Ayton then tossed in a jump hook and later hit one of two free throws to get within 100-95.

Muscala responded with a deep 3-pointer, and the Sixers extended their lead back to 103-95.

Redick knocked down a deep jumper, and the Sixers pushed back ahead by 10 at 109-99 with 3:48 left.

Booker hit a baseline jumper to keep the Suns within 112-106 in the final 2:02, but it wasn’t enough and the Sixers held on for the win.

—Field Level Media