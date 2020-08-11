Suns top Sixers, improve to 7-0 in bubble

Devin Booker had 35 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lift the surging Phoenix Suns past the host Philadelphia 76ers 130-117 Tuesday near Orlando.

Mikal Bridges added 24 points, Dario Saric contributed 18 and Ricky Rubio had 16 points and 10 assists as the Suns moved to 7-0 in the bubble. The Suns (33-39) tied the Portland Trail Blazers for ninth place in the Western Conference.

Phoenix is still alive to participate in the play-in bracket to potentially earn a playoff spot for the first time in 10 years.

The short-handed Sixers played without all five starters from opening night — Ben Simmons (knee), Joel Embiid (ankle), Josh Richardson (rest), Tobias Harris (ankle) and Al Horford (knee).

Alec Burks led the Sixers (42-29) with 23 points while Raul Neto added 22 and Mike Scott had 17. Glenn Robinson III had 15 and Furkan Korkmaz had 12 while Kyle O’Quinn swept 10 rebounds and also registered a career-high 11 assists.

The Suns shot 54 percent from the field and hit all 12 of their free throws as they took a 63-58 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Booker led the Suns with 14 points while Scott kept the Sixers close with 15, nearly tripling his season average of 5.7.

Korkmaz dropped in a 3-pointer and the Sixers closed within 80-77.

Saric later responded with a trey and Kaminsky threw down a dunk after a Sixers turnover for a 95-84 advantage with 1:31 left in the third.

Phoenix led 95-90 at the end of the third.

Saric and Booker each hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth and the Suns quickly extended their lead to 11, 101-90.

Neto came back with a tough jumper and a layup and the Sixers cut the lead to 101-94.

After the Sixers whittled the deficit to 105-102, the Suns reeled off eight in a row for an 113-102 advantage with 5:47 to go.

Booker connected on consecutive baskets in the paint for a 119-107 lead with 4:05 remaining.

It was more than enough of a cushion to propel the Suns to another victory.

—Field Level Media