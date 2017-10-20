FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2017 / 2:21 AM / a day ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Joel Embiid had 18 points, 13 rebounds and one block in 27 minutes. He was only expected to play around 16 minutes as Philadelphia planned on limiting its injury-prone big man’s minutes. “The rigid rote number -- whatever, pick a number, whatever number you want -- it’s a range and it’s a more of a plan that we have this year than a restriction,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. Leg injuries sidelined Embiid, who signed a $148 million contract extension earlier this month, to 31 games in his first three seasons. “We got to stop calling that ‘minute restrictions,'” Embiid said. “I think the plan is to just get out there, play, see how I feel.”

F Ben Simmons had 10 rebounds and five assists on Wednesday. “I felt like I was playing (a video game), honestly,” a wide-eyed Simmons said. “To see (C Joel) Embiid out there ... I‘m like, ‘Man, I‘m actually here.’ It was fun.”

