C Joel Embiid had 11 points and 14 rebounds but missed his first eight shots and finished 4 of 16 from the floor. He is unlikely to play Saturday as the 76ers like to rest him on the second night of back-to-back games.

F/G Ben Simmons had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists Friday.

G J.J. Redick scored 19 points in Friday’s loss to Boston.