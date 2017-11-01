Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

C Jahlil Okafor’s fourth-year option was not picked up the Philadelphia 76ers. The third overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft has fallen out of favor and has seen action in just one game this season. The club’s failure to pick up the option worth $6.3 million will make Okafor an unrestricted free agent after the season. Philadelphia has been trying to trade Okafor. He averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds as a rookie before falling to 11.8 and 4.8, respectively, last season.

F Dario Saric had his third-year option picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

F Justin Anderson had his fourth-year option picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

F Ben Simmons had his third-year option picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

G Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had his third-year option picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.