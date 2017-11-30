Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

C Joel Embiid will not play against the Celtics, as he has not yet been cleared to appear in back-to-back games.

G/F Nik Stauskas was available Wednesday after missing the previous five games with a sprained right ankle. He did not play, however.

G T.J. McConnell left Wednesday’s win vs. Washington in the third quarter with a bruised left shoulder and did not return. When asked whether he expects McConnell to play Thursday night in Boston, Sixers coach Brett Brown said, “My gut says no.”

G Ben Simmons shot 15 of 29 from the foul line as Washington intentionally fouled him on numerous occasions in the fourth quarter. The Wizards trailed by 24 and sent Simmons to the line 24 times in the fourth and the rookie missed 12. Simmons also totaled 31 points and 18 rebounds after being questionable for the game with a sprained right ankle. The Sixers said Simmons is the second rookie to get at least 30 points and 15 rebounds. The other was Billy Cunningham on Jan. 9, 1966. Simmons also is the first Philadelphia rookie with at least 18 rebounds since Charles Barkley on Feb. 22, 1985 vs. Detroit.