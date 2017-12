G/F Ben Simmons of the 76ers has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October-November. Simmons drew some comparisons to F LeBron James while leading all rookies in scoring (18.6 points), rebounds (9.4), assists (7.2) and steals (2.25). Simmons joined Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to record a pair of triple-doubles within their first nine games.