Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

C Joel Embiid was kept out against the Cavs instead of Sunday’s game against New Orleans because of the chance to rest him consecutive days. The Sixers last played Thursday.

G/F Justin Anderson will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he recovers from shin splints. Anderson has been out since Nov. 18.

G Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, is no longer experiencing shoulder pain and will ramp up on-court activities, the team said in a news release. Sixers’ doctors will “gauge his readiness in three weeks,” according to the release. Fultz averaged 6.0 points in four games before he was shut down with soreness and a scapular muscle imbalance in his shoulder.

F Trevor Booker, acquired Thursday from Brooklyn in a trade for Jahlil Okafor, made his Sixers debut off the bench and finished with 12 points.