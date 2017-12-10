FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
Exclusive
Health
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
With foes absent, Venezuela local vote to boost socialists
Venezuela
With foes absent, Venezuela local vote to boost socialists
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
California Wildfires
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 11, 2017 / 3:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Joel Embiid was kept out against the Cavs instead of Sunday’s game against New Orleans because of the chance to rest him consecutive days. The Sixers last played Thursday.

G/F Justin Anderson will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he recovers from shin splints. Anderson has been out since Nov. 18.

G Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, is no longer experiencing shoulder pain and will ramp up on-court activities, the team said in a news release. Sixers’ doctors will “gauge his readiness in three weeks,” according to the release. Fultz averaged 6.0 points in four games before he was shut down with soreness and a scapular muscle imbalance in his shoulder.

F Trevor Booker, acquired Thursday from Brooklyn in a trade for Jahlil Okafor, made his Sixers debut off the bench and finished with 12 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.