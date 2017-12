C Joel Embiid did not play Monday, continuing the habit of not playing in back-to-back games. Embiid’s availability for the Tuesday game against Sacramento had not been determined. Embiid has yet to play against Chicago in his career.

F/C Trevor Booker did not play after spraining his left ankle Friday during the third quarter of a triple-overtime loss to Oklahoma City. Booker will also be sidelined Tuesday and is expected to be re-evaluated later this week.