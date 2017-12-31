FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 1, 2018 / 5:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Philadelphia 76ers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Joel Embiid did not play Saturday night. Embiid flew straight from Portland to Phoenix, where Philadelphia plays on Sunday night. He went through a workout Saturday and will be ready to go against the Suns. Coach Brett Brown said the decision to sit Embiid on one end of back-to-back games is medical. “It’s all pointed toward health,” Brown said. “When you play a game and you have a chance to have a day or multiple days in between that can better allow him to play whatever game it’ll play out to be, then that’s the answer. It’s really as simple as that.”

