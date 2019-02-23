Trail Blazers hand 76ers a home loss

Jusuf Nurkic scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the visiting Portland Trail Blazers past the Philadelphia 76ers 130-115 on Saturday afternoon.

Feb 23, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during warm ups before action against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard added 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds as the Trail Blazers won their third straight. Enes Kanter also had 16 points and eight rebounds as Portland won its second in a row away from home on a seven-game road trip.

Ben Simmons led the Sixers with 29 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds while Tobias Harris added 20 points.

JJ Redick struggled with just seven points on 1-of-10 shooting. Redick’s streak of scoring in double figures in 64 straight games was snapped.

The Sixers played again without injured All-Star center Joel Embiid and guard/forward Furkan Korkmaz.

The Trail Blazers closed the first half on a 16-7 run to take a 59-56 lead into the locker room. Trailing by six late in the second quarter, the Trail Blazers continued to be aggressive on the offensive glass and it paid off.

Al-Farouq Aminu led Portland with 13 points in the half. Harris paced the Sixers with 13 on 5-of-8 shooting.

The Sixers committed only five turnovers but were able to muster just three offensive rebounds.

Maurice Harkless threw down a dunk off an alley-oop and Nurkic hit a baseline jumper to put the Trail Blazers ahead 76-62 with 7:07 remaining in the third.

Two free throws by Lillard put Portland up by 20 at 89-69 with 4:49 left in the third.

Simmons had a couple of late baskets, but the Sixers still trailed 100-82 after three quarters.

Nurkic continued to lead Portland, which dominated in virtually aspect through three quarters.

The game became quite chippy early in the fourth when Kanter and Simmons exchanged words and had to be separated by the officials. Simmons attempted to keep the Sixers somewhat close, but Portland kept coming up with huge shots.

Seth Curry’s driving layup gave the Trail Blazers a 115-95 lead with 6:06 left.

It was more than enough of a cushion to hand the Sixers a rare home loss. The Sixers fell to 24-8 at home.

—Field Level Media