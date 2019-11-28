Embiid finds scoring touch as 76ers down Kings

Joel Embiid rebounded from the first scoreless game of his career with a game-high 33 points Wednesday, leading the host Philadelphia 76ers to a 97-91 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Nov 27, 2019

Embiid, who shot 0-for-11 in Monday’s loss at Toronto, went 10-for-19 against the Kings, leading the 76ers to their eighth straight home win.

Buddy Hield paced the Kings, losers of two straight, with 22 points.

Playing on the final night of a four-game trip, the Kings led 46-45 before Raul Neto dropped in a 12-foot floater just before the halftime horn for a one-point 76ers edge at the break.

Philadelphia never trailed in the second half, going up by as many as 12 in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Dewayne Dedmon hit 3-pointers in a 10-point Kings flurry that got them within 90-83 with 5:44 to play.

Dedmon connected from short range to make it a five-point game at 92-87 with 2:41 to play, but Embiid countered with a dunk and two free throws, enabling the 76ers to pull away.

Embiid’s scoring output was his third game of the season with 30 or more points, missing his season high at Atlanta by three points. He completed a double-double with a game-high 16 rebounds for the 76ers, who won for the fifth time in their last six games.

Ben Simmons also recorded a double-double for Philadelphia with 10 points and 14 rebounds to go with five assists and two steals, while Matisse Thybulle added 15 points, Tobias Harris 14 and Al Horford 12.

The 76ers outshot the Kings 46.2 percent to 41.1 and outrebounded the visitors 50-42.

Coming off a career-best, 41-point game Monday at Boston, Hield topped 20 points for the 11th time this season for Sacramento despite shooting just 3-for-12 from 3-point range. He made 11 3-pointers against the Celtics.

Dedmon added 18 points, Bogdanovic 17 and Harrison Barnes 14 for the Kings.

Barnes also had team highs in rebounds (nine) and assists (six) for Sacramento.

