Simmons scores 26 as 76ers outlast Spurs

Ben Simmons scored 26 points, Joel Embiid added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and JJ Redick had 20 points as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 112-106 Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Dario Saric contributed 15 points for the Sixers, who improved to 18-19. They won for the third straight game and snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Spurs, dating to 2011. The Sixers also broke a five-game home losing skid.

The Sixers received a surprising lift with Embiid in the starting lineup. Embiid had been listed as doubtful to play with a sore hand, but he managed to post his 16th double-double of the season. Philadelphia is 2-7 without Embiid.

The short-handed Spurs played without a number of key players including Rudy Gay (right heel bursitis), Manu Ginobili (rest), Danny Green (left groin), Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) and Tony Parker (injury management). Leonard scored 25 points in his first action of the season in a 100-91 win at New York on Tuesday.

Patty Mills led the Spurs with 26 points off the bench while LaMarcus Aldridge added 24 points and 14 rebounds. Bryn Forbes scored 15 points, Kyle Anderson added 14 and Davis Bertans 13.

The Spurs dropped to 26-13.

The Sixers built a 16-point lead early in the third quarter before the Spurs mounted a comeback. Mills was especially effective with seven points late in the third on a 3-pointer and a rare four-point play.

Philadelphia led 88-84 after the third.

Three free throws by Redick put the Sixers ahead 93-84, but the Spurs quickly ripped off six consecutive points to close within 93-90 with 7:06 remaining.

Aldridge hit a short turnaround jumper to tie the game at 96 with 4:53 left.

Mills knocked down a deep 3-pointer for a 101-100 San Antonio advantage with 2:46 remaining, its first lead since 4-2.

Simmons’ basket via goaltending by Aldridge followed by a free throw for a conventional three-point play gave the Sixers a 106-103 lead. Soon after, Redick hit a jumper for a 108-104 advantage.

On the Spurs’ next possession, Aldridge fumbled the ball out of the bounds and the Sixers eventually secured the win.

--By Field Level Media