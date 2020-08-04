Milton's late trey carries 76ers past Spurs

Shake Milton hit a 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds remaining to lift the Philadelphia 76ers past the San Antonio Spurs 132-130 on Monday at the Visa Athletic Center near Orlando.

Aug 3, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, USA; The Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs kneel during the national anthem prior to the game at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 03, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 27 points and nine rebounds. Tobias Harris scored 25 points, and Josh Richardson added 19 as the 76ers improved to 40-27. Milton scored 16 points after going scoreless in a six-point loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs (29-37) with 30 points, Rudy Gay added 24 and Derrick White had 20. Keldon Johnson contributed a career-best 15.

The Spurs had several chances to win the game in the paint but couldn’t convert.

In a tightly contested first half, the Sixers went into the locker room leading 64-62.

Harris led the way with 13 points while Richardson added 12.

DeRozan continued his stellar play with 17 points before the break, and Gay contributed 15.

Embiid became more aggressive early in the third, scoring on consecutive possessions, and the Sixers pulled out to a 78-68 advantage.

The Spurs trailed 90-82 with 2:38 left in the third following a 3-pointer by Patty Mills.

When Embiid tapped in a miss by Richardson with 1.1 seconds left, the Sixers were up 99-87.

White hit a trey to cap a 7-0 Spurs run to cut the deficit to 101-94 with 9:41 left.

White later knocked down his third 3-pointer and San Antonio trailed 114-108 with 6:23 to go. After a Sixers turnover, White converted his fourth trey and was fouled to cut the gap to 114-112 with the four-point play.

Richardson responded for the Sixers with a jumper and a 3-pointer to put them ahead 119-114.

Ben Simmons fouled out with 2:12 left, and DeRozan made both free throws for a 125-123 San Antonio advantage.

Harris shot an air ball on the Sixers’ next possession, and DeRozan drove to the basket for a four-point Spurs lead with 1:41 remaining.

Slideshow (46 Images)

Embiid had a chance to tie the game but converted only 1 of 2 free throws to close the Sixers within 129-128 with 22.2 seconds left.

White then hit 1 of 2 for a 130-128 Spurs lead with 10.4 seconds to go ahead of Milton’s trey. Embiid added another 1 of 2 from the line with 0.4 seconds left.

—Field Level Media